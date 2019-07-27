SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

As Application Software businesses, SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.89 N/A -0.48 0.00 Mimecast Limited 46 9.17 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and Mimecast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SecureWorks Corp. and Mimecast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. Its rival Mimecast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Mimecast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SecureWorks Corp. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mimecast Limited has an average price target of $58, with potential upside of 13.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.7% of SecureWorks Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.1% of Mimecast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.3% of Mimecast Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has weaker performance than Mimecast Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mimecast Limited beats SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.