SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Reaches $12.21 After 6.00% Down Move; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Boosted Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 23.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 152,668 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 792,092 shares with $87.66 million value, up from 639,424 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 170,198 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M

The stock of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 81,091 shares traded. SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has declined 5.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $991.48 million. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 3, 2017, the firm served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 17,841 shares to 68,546 valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co stake by 59,365 shares and now owns 110,487 shares. Livanova Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 26,766 shares. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 414,420 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 630,410 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 37,126 shares. Ghp Advisors has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Millennium Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 2,390 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.01% or 15,780 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 105,854 shares. The Massachusetts-based Longfellow Invest Mgmt Co Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 52,158 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,728 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited reported 14,800 shares.