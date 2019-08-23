SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Stoneridge Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, SecureWorks Corp.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 57,276 shares traded. SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has declined 5.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCWX News: 16/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS EXTENDS DROP TO A RECORD 17%; 07/03/2018 Secureworks Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – SecureWorks 4Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks lnnovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active Threat Hunting; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8.0C; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.16 TO $0.20; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $512 MLN TO $516 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C TO 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C

Stoneridge Inc (SRI) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 62 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 70 sold and trimmed positions in Stoneridge Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 26.30 million shares, down from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stoneridge Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 57 Increased: 38 New Position: 24.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $926.07 million. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 3, 2017, the firm served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $853.48 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. for 825,290 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 232,695 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 478,625 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 473,347 shares.