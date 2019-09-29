SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Contrasting side by side

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 12 -2.06 9.42M -0.42 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 0.00 47.41M 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 76,213,592.23% -4.8% -3.2% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 54,294,548.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Zoom Video Communications Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

SecureWorks Corp. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44

Competitively the consensus target price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is $88, which is potential 15.73% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SecureWorks Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 14.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 54.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 10 of the 12 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.