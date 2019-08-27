SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 16 1.73 N/A -0.42 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.62 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SecureWorks Corp. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SecureWorks Corp. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

SecureWorks Corp. and Uber Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential upside of 72.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. About 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.37% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.