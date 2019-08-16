SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Contrasting side by side

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.71 N/A -0.42 0.00 QAD Inc. 44 2.14 N/A 0.20 211.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, QAD Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. QAD Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

SecureWorks Corp. and QAD Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of QAD Inc. is $52, which is potential 41.04% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares. SecureWorks Corp.’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Comparatively, 30.3% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 9.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.