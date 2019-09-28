SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Contrasting side by side

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 12 -2.06 9.42M -0.42 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 2 0.00 12.15M -2.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SecureWorks Corp. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 76,399,026.76% -4.8% -3.2% Gridsum Holding Inc. 582,538,236.56% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Gridsum Holding Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SecureWorks Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while Gridsum Holding Inc. has 30.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Gridsum Holding Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.