SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Comparing side by side

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.72 N/A -0.42 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.61 N/A 0.02 263.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SecureWorks Corp. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. SecureWorks Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SecureWorks Corp. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 58.56% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 94.1% respectively. About 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. was more bearish than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.