SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Comparing side by side

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 16 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.66 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see SecureWorks Corp. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SecureWorks Corp. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.5 average price target and a 29.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.