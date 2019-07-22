SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Contrasting side by side

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 18 2.02 N/A -0.48 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.11 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. SecureWorks Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 53.8% respectively. Insiders owned 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Cision Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

SecureWorks Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cision Ltd.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.