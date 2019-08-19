SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Boston Properties Has 1.36 Sentiment

Analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, SecureWorks Corp.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 76,018 shares traded. SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has declined 5.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCWX News: 16/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS EXTENDS DROP TO A RECORD 17%; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $512 MLN TO $516 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 07/03/2018 Secureworks Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – SecureWorks 4Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS $0.58 TO $0.62; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks lnnovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active Threat Hunting; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks Innovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active; 20/04/2018 – DJ SecureWorks Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCWX)

Boston Properties Inc (BXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 209 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 154 cut down and sold holdings in Boston Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 136.07 million shares, down from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Boston Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 126 Increased: 148 New Position: 61.

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $19.82 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 37.49 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 567,428 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.45% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. for 1.71 million shares. Apg Asset Management Us Inc. owns 6.53 million shares or 6.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 5.47% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 4.23% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

