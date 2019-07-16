Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; M Has 1.48 Sentiment

M (MTSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 71 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 48 sold and reduced their stock positions in M. The active investment managers in our database reported: 44.75 million shares, down from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding M in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Secure Energy Services Inc.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. It closed at $7.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer

More recent Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Secure Energy Services Inc.’s (TSE:SES) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Introducing Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES), The Stock That Slid 67% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Know This Before Buying Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 4 analysts covering Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Secure Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by IBC.

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division assists upstream oil and natural gas companies with the treatment and sale of crude oil, as well as the treatment, recycling, and disposal of by-products associated with oil and natural gas development and production. It has a 80 P/E ratio. This division's PRD services include crude oil emulsion treatment, terminalling, rail transloading and marketing of oil, oilfield waste processing, tank washing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of crude oil.

Analysts await MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 4,800.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.88% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. for 190,000 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 314,491 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 0.53% invested in the company for 72,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 176,238 shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.