Sectoral Asset Management Upped Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN); Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $105.68 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 221,843 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $30.56 million activity. 706,206 shares valued at $30.37 million were bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/ on Friday, January 18.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 26,310 shares to 40,809 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,488 shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:PTLA).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Announce FDA Accepts Luspatercept BLA in Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Beta-Thalassemia – StreetInsider.com” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cancer Stocks to Watch in December – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why CRISPR Therapeutics Tanked 25.5% in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.11% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Westfield Cap LP invested in 0.49% or 1.38M shares. Hsbc Public Llc owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 4,689 shares. 28,654 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Sectoral Asset has invested 1.51% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 58,384 shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,238 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 59,315 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru Inc owns 7,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt holds 0% or 331 shares in its portfolio. 22,291 were reported by Proshare Ltd. Td Asset Management has 102,602 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 22.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares to 83,664 shares, valued at $98.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,456 shares. Inverness Counsel holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19,392 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 4,600 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 48,229 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont accumulated 375 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 86,767 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson reported 2,005 shares stake. 75,287 are owned by First Bancorporation Of Omaha. 9,153 were reported by Kemnay Advisory Inc. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 371 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 960 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Llc has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 58,526 shares. 64,368 were reported by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 37 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 83,873 shares.