Sectoral Asset Management Upped Holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $3.03 Million; Brave Asset Management Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $375,830; Share Value Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 112,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 721,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58 million, up from 609,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 431,565 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 6.71M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Portola Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (PTLA) – Nasdaq" on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Portola Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Portola Pharmaceuticals Skyrocketed 15.3% Today – The Motley Fool" on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Peeking Back In On Portola Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha" published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Interesting PTLA Put Options For July 19th – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 11, 2019.

