Sectoral Asset Management Position in Array Biopharma (ARRY) Has Decreased by $30.14 Million as Stock Rose; Agf Investments America Has Boosted Stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by $308,352

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 52,614 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 909,968 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA 3Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patients in The Lancet Oncology; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares to 715,798 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Savara Inc by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Proteostasis Thera.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 33,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.20M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Pictet Asset has 0.11% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 2.06 million shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 151,317 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Brown Advisory holds 963,427 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Pnc Gp owns 129,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). D E Shaw And Communication Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 81,394 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 5,892 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Endurant Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Nicholas Prtnrs L P, a California-based fund reported 181,107 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $115,998 activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,761 shares to 56,103 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,063 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

