Sectoral Asset Management Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Has Lifted by $2.65 Million; Qci Asset Management Decreased Stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) as Market Valuation Declined

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 108,940 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 228,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 284,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 1.39 million shares traded or 74.14% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 99,003 shares to 326,487 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 20.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 217,312 shares to 179,700 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

