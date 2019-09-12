Sectoral Asset Management Maintains Stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML); American International Group Decreased Stake in Discovery C (DISCK) by $538,216 as Valuation Declined

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 666,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 596,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 85,265 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 124,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 143,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 574,108 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB)

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stemline In-Licenses Worldwide Rights to Novel Selective RET Inhibitor (SL-1001); Expands Oncology Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper boosts Stemline target to 260% upside – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics Highlights Recent Clinical and Regulatory Developments and Details Upcoming Milestones following its Annual Shareholder Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,001 shares to 117,097 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,040 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 29,700 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Gru One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 3,134 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 87,627 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,000 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 70,695 shares. Prudential Financial reported 209,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 162,048 shares. Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.49% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Aperio Group Llc accumulated 321 shares. Polar Llp reported 1.50M shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 3,047 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 128,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio.