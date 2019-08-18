Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake by $902,400 as Share Value Rose; Homrich & Berg Cut Position in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $348,789

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 124,722 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 204,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, down from 213,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.11M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Receives Second FDA Approval to Treat Appropriate r/r Patients With Large B-cell Lymphoma; 14/05/2018 – QVM149 (Novartis) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 30/05/2018 – Novartis: FDA Expedites Review of Promacta for First-Line Severe Aplastic Anemia; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Novartis To Acquire AxeXis For $8.7 Billion In Cash — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON DEAL CALL

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FDA Investigates Data Manipulation Issue With Newly Approved Novartis Drug Zolgensma – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Novartis AG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis to spin off Alcon unit April 9 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs Novartis’ Lucentis for rare eye disease in infants – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuti by 14,000 shares to 42,487 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 57,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90B for 17.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,167 shares to 67,567 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth accumulated 800 shares. Frontier Investment Co reported 1.24 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 181,536 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 14,347 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 137,089 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 11,863 shares. Legal General Plc reported 298,201 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 185,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 58,894 shares. 377,748 are held by Guggenheim Cap Llc. Raymond James & accumulated 106,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 77,633 shares. Illinois-based Front Barnett Associates has invested 0.03% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The New York-based Muzinich & has invested 1.16% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).