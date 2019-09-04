Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) as Stock Value Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 3.30 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 218,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 257,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 7.70 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 81,767 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 3,527 shares. Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 10,055 shares. 201,581 are owned by Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd accumulated 44,897 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bb&T Ltd Co invested in 376,895 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ftb reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hexavest Inc has 7,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated reported 186,957 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc has 0.22% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 75,981 shares. Creative Planning reported 23,207 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,711 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics I (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 229,601 shares to 463,137 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evelo Biosciences by 243,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).