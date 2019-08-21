Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Holding in Aerie Pharmaceutic (AERI) by $13.82 Million; Axiom International Investors Increases Position in Zendesk (ZEN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceutic (AERI) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 294,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 839,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 59,546 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 62.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 26,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 69,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 42,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 148,008 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares to 715,798 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 242,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuti.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 16,764 shares to 26,422 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 26,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,355 shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.