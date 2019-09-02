Sectoral Asset Management Lifted Its Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) Stake by $8.50 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 229,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 463,137 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 233,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 168,795 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $204.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $491.26 million for 29.99 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 10,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 3.16% or 242,425 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 2.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisory Alpha stated it has 154 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 586 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2.24 million shares. Eagle Management Ltd Llc reported 2.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Madison Invest Holdg Inc invested in 7,692 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wms Partners Ltd has 0.12% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 259,770 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ww Asset Management Inc has 17,658 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 775,300 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 32,945 were reported by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11,300 shares to 80,321 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health by 40,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,481 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Limited.