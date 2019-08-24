Sectoral Asset Management Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Cadence Capital Management Decreased Altria Group (MO) Stake by $473,328

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 8,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,418 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 81,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 436,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35 million, up from 424,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.64 million shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $46.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticl (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,271 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Va holds 2.26% or 126,711 shares in its portfolio. 3,585 are held by Murphy Capital Management. First Mercantile stated it has 2,003 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 385,910 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 319,550 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1.86M shares. Gw Henssler & Ltd stated it has 1.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ipswich Inv Management Inc holds 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 8,461 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,929 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Benedict Fincl Advsrs stated it has 25,657 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability invested in 11.29M shares. Sol Cap Mgmt has 12,896 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 120,941 shares stake.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset accumulated 12,095 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 32,597 shares. Moreover, Kings Point has 0.4% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,394 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,740 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital accumulated 4,720 shares. Hikari Limited invested in 0.87% or 145,190 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Invsts holds 0.95% or 67.92M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 46,948 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 154,191 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 23,059 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Cadence Ltd Liability Com owns 73,418 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 15.56M shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rnc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).