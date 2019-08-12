Sectoral Asset Management Increases Holding in Atricure (ATRC); Vr Advisory Services LTD Cut Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stake by $659,535

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.0149 during the last trading session, reaching $3.455. About 7,568 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2006 IMABARI-BUILT PANAMAX M/V MADELEINE

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 661,426 shares traded or 278.69% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : EC, BE, VCTR, OPTN, PANL, VNRX, LRAD, RMBL, EYEN, UMRX, POLA – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Webster Bank N A has invested 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Advisors Asset accumulated 2,068 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 58,039 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 5,705 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vr Advisory Ltd holds 1.53 million shares or 5.56% of its portfolio. Mengis Capital Incorporated reported 1.2% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0.03% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 19,169 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) owns 3,995 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 10,093 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Domini Impact Invests Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,079 shares. 1492 Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,305 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com has invested 0.03% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 8,028 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Mason Street Advisors holds 22,547 shares.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AtriCure to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 12, 2019 – Atricure Inc (ATRC) President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel Sold $800,000 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ATRC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, IBM, ATRC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.