Sectoral Asset Management Holding in Stemline Therapeut (STML) Has Increased as Valuation Rose; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Lowered Holding

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 66,962 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 4,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,862 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 64,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 2.79 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $374,769 activity.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene in $74B deal – Yahoo! Finance News” on January 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stemline Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Closes $92 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 14,522 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 17,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1,609 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 29,864 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 64,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mangrove Prtn has 1.09% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 9,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 59,241 shares. Axa accumulated 945,567 shares. 61,139 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 450,468 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.26 million shares to 909,968 shares, valued at $22.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. Kozanian Hagop H had sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M worth of stock or 15,798 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 29,430 shares to 181,735 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Commerce Of Virginia Va owns 3,685 shares. Dana Invest Advsr Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,760 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 79,647 shares. Conning owns 440,620 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. California-based Skba Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burt Wealth Advisors owns 74 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,278 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jones Financial Companies Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 3,691 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.48% or 49,954 shares. Principal Group Incorporated invested in 1.39 million shares. Brave Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 430 shares. 2,966 are owned by Optimum Invest Advisors. Park Avenue Secs reported 6,462 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.