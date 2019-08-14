Sectoral Asset Management Has Trimmed Vertex Pharmaceuticl (VRTX) Position; Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticl (VRTX) stake by 44.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 15,946 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticl (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 20,271 shares with $3.73 million value, down from 36,217 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticl now has $46.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.37. About 777,113 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS)’s stock rose 10.25%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 198,992 shares with $10.60M value, down from 216,773 last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 75,546 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Party City Holdco Inc stake by 86,215 shares to 1.03 million valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 75,654 shares and now owns 465,045 shares. R1 Rcm Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited has $65 highest and $60 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is -0.66% below currents $61.91 stock price. WNS Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $65 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. Cowen & Co maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $220 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs reinitiated Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Unum Therapeutics stake by 337,292 shares to 1.59 million valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Obseva Sa stake by 64,000 shares and now owns 628,692 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuti was raised too.