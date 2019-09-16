Sectoral Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Insulet (PODD) as Share Price Rose; Walt Disney (DIS) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $420,197 as Share Price Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 36,160 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 90,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 73,311 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,608 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.17. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.46M for 887.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 184,199 shares to 319,866 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) by 116,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 956,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hlds (ZMH).

