Sectoral Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stake; 7 Analysts Bullish Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $391 target in Thursday, February 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) latest ratings:

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) stake by 32.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 1.64M shares as Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)’s stock declined 7.53%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 3.39 million shares with $46.17 million value, down from 5.04M last quarter. Amicus Therapeutics now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 1.62 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 7,299 shares to 111,465 valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unum Therapeutics stake by 337,292 shares and now owns 1.59M shares. Evolent Health Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Management reported 458,830 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Llc owns 5,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Co holds 6,243 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 59,414 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co. Daiwa Group Inc accumulated 1,423 shares. Highland Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Vanguard holds 19.82 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Ltd Partnership reported 1.00M shares. Voya Investment has invested 0.06% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). State Street holds 0.01% or 8.66M shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Lp holds 40,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 2.52M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 21,736 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers a spectrum of network managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.