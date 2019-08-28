Sectoral Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Biomarin Pharmac (BMRN) by $994,400 as Market Valuation Declined; Aureus Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Leidos Holdings (LDOS) by $989,440 as Market Value Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (BMRN) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 80,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 91,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 1.04 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 258,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.28 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,890 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc accumulated 58,323 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Southpoint Capital Lp stated it has 1.90 million shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 3,132 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 528 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 35,028 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 15,122 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has 0.43% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 3,164 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 41,047 shares in its portfolio.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares to 58,406 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 18,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obseva Sa by 64,000 shares to 628,692 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuti by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hlds (ZMH).

