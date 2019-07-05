Sectoral Asset Management Has Lowered Biomarin Pharmac (BMRN) Stake By $994,400; Wellington Shields Capital Management Decreased Its Cigna (CI) Stake

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Biomarin Pharmac Inc (BMRN) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 11,300 shares as Biomarin Pharmac Inc (BMRN)’s stock declined 8.49%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 80,321 shares with $7.14 million value, down from 91,621 last quarter. Biomarin Pharmac Inc now has $14.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 615,367 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Cigna Corp (CI) stake by 43.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,193 shares as Cigna Corp (CI)’s stock declined 17.76%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 6,613 shares with $1.06M value, down from 11,806 last quarter. Cigna Corp now has $60.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 509,269 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CANCELS INVESTOR DAY MTG DUE TO MERGER W/CIGNA; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani tries to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Launches Online Campaign About Safe Use of Opioids for Pain Managemen; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in Major Health Care Deal; 09/03/2018 – Cigna to Draw Antitrust Scrutiny Amid Wave of Health-Care Deals; 08/03/2018 – Correction to Cigna to Buy Express Scripts Story; 28/03/2018 – FDA’s Gottlieb eyes PBM consolidation impact on generic entry-CNBC; 08/03/2018 – The $54 billion Cigna-Express Scripts deal is the latest move in an industry aiming to tackle soaring healthcare costs; 04/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani is trying to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block his company’s acquisition of Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees First-Year Double-Digit EPS Accretion

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf stake by 16,837 shares to 27,600 valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $254 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 5. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, down 3.08% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.89 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.40B for 10.84 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.90 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 90,098 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Llc owns 9,950 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 110,334 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 31 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2,062 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Salem Inv Counselors owns 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 190 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Essex Fincl Ser reported 5,706 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc invested 0.78% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Fincl Svcs Corp owns 77 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 0.02% stake. Pettee holds 0.18% or 1,774 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Ptc Therapeutics I (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 229,601 shares to 463,137 valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1.

Among 11 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. BioMarin had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Nomura maintained BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) rating on Monday, February 25. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $93 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BMRN in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12800 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield reported 14 shares. Schmidt P J Management stated it has 6,383 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Frontier Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.69% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 1.09M shares. 36,946 are owned by Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation owns 147 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,146 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Scout Invs has invested 0.36% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,430 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 506 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 474,361 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). 85,725 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 15,836 shares.