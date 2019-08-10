Sectoral Asset Management Has Lifted By $731,250 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG KLOTEN COMMON SHARE (UZAPF) SI Decreased By 81.13%

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 11,250 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 436,140 shares with $28.35 million value, up from 424,890 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,730 are owned by Cannell Peter B & Com. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co has 7,170 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 0.02% or 4,055 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 91,440 shares. Bragg Fincl Incorporated holds 0.22% or 26,088 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 603,969 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Stevens Mgmt LP has 0.44% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 159,465 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fred Alger Management owns 15,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Management accumulated 0.55% or 12,000 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 30,738 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc owns 8,245 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,310 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 17,265 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Portola Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:PTLA) stake by 214,250 shares to 609,357 valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 90,860 shares. Meiragtx Hldings Plc was reduced too.