Sectoral Asset Management Has Lifted By $6.69 Million Its Stemline Therapeut (STML) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 1. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. See NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $47 New Target: $49 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $46 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Stemline Therapeut (STML) stake by 1434.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 557,220 shares as Stemline Therapeut (STML)’s stock declined 11.65%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 596,058 shares with $7.66M value, up from 38,838 last quarter. Stemline Therapeut now has $679.30 million valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 606,835 shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 2.10 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG Energy, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset L P holds 282,338 shares. 780,913 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited. Reaves W H And has 54,650 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 12,034 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Advisory Limited Com reported 0% stake. 130,845 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Highbridge Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.21% or 152,318 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.28% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 447,247 are owned by Voya Mngmt Lc. Permian Invest Prns Limited Partnership owns 1.58M shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 169 shares or 0% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has 128,313 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc has 1.79% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) or 71,658 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 59,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 13,786 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,650 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 175,000 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.21% or 2.00 million shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 44,950 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Pier Capital Limited Com invested in 639,582 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 267,936 shares. Axa stated it has 945,567 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co owns 7,442 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $374,769 activity. $374,769 worth of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) was sold by Bergstein Ivan.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Apellis Pharmaceutic stake by 440,286 shares to 1.73 million valued at $33.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teladoc Health stake by 40,594 shares and now owns 591,481 shares. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was reduced too.