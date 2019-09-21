Sectoral Asset Management Has Lifted Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Holding by $980,000 as Share Value Declined; As Ametek New (AME) Share Price Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 2717.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 232,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 241,145 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.91 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.18M shares traded or 74.20% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 331,184 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 17/05/2018 – Agios Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 11/04/2018 – Agios to Webcast Investor Day and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, May 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension invested in 0.09% or 306,242 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 35,949 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 84,046 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & holds 0.03% or 47,100 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co accumulated 15,611 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Jlb And Assoc holds 1.89% or 102,658 shares in its portfolio. 43,939 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Leavell owns 6,502 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Corporation holds 0.03% or 46,608 shares in its portfolio. 107,910 were reported by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 199,166 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Llc owns 1.27% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 44,203 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp owns 5,050 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 241,145 shares. First Savings Bank & Of Newtown accumulated 3,450 shares.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 28,881 shares to 376,379 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 17,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,681 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 70,000 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $41.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Savara Inc by 155,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,100 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).