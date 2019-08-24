Sectoral Asset Management Has Increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 49.77% above currents $45.07 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. See SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) latest ratings:

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 7,299 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 111,465 shares with $14.46M value, up from 104,166 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $105.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 11/05/2018 – Lilly to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 508,249 shares. 74,011 are held by Chase Invest Counsel Corporation. Synovus holds 0.04% or 33,997 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Co holds 0% or 982 shares. Banbury Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 7.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Psagot Inv House has invested 0.26% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1.67% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.2% or 835,955 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 32,426 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 572,330 shares. 9,074 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Highland Cap Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 20,607 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 40,219 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 21.57% above currents $109.51 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94M on Tuesday, March 26. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Global Blood Thera stake by 9,200 shares to 273,341 valued at $14.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apellis Pharmaceutic stake by 440,286 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.