Sectoral Asset Management Has Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Shorts Down By 0.13%

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 11,250 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 436,140 shares with $28.35M value, up from 424,890 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $84.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL

Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) had a decrease of 0.13% in short interest. ANGO’s SI was 1.53 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.13% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 131,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s short sellers to cover ANGO’s short positions. The SI to Angiodynamics Inc’s float is 4.17%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 220,319 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Beigene Limited stake by 4,000 shares to 10,927 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Collegium Pharmaceut stake by 222,600 shares and now owns 934,334 shares. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 22 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $806.84 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.