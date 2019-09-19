Sectoral Asset Management Has Decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake By $2.63 Million; Rbo & Co Has Trimmed By $345,735 Its Equifax (EFX) Stake

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 26.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 27,100 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 76,851 shares with $7.49 million value, down from 103,951 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $148.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 1.60 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S

Rbo & Co Llc decreased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbo & Co Llc sold 2,561 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Rbo & Co Llc holds 67,729 shares with $9.16 million value, down from 70,290 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 230,896 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Forty Seven Inc stake by 190,149 shares to 656,651 valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cigna Corp stake by 6,504 shares and now owns 47,313 shares. Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was raised too.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.67 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Advisory stated it has 32,998 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 27,960 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,277 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 419,759 shares. Park National Oh owns 30,779 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 38 shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Ltd has 0.48% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 216,909 shares. Capital Invest Limited Liability reported 12,746 shares. Argyle Inc has 45,200 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 8.74M shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc accumulated 2,909 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.2% or 423,564 shares. Coldstream Cap Management reported 2,523 shares stake.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 4.65% above currents $110.97 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 21. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14.

