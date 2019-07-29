Sectoral Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Novartis Ag (NVS) by $902,400; West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Increased Holding by $672,650

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62M, down from 213,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 1.19M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS PROCEEDS TO BE USED ACCORDING TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES, INCLUDINGBOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES AVEXIS MAIN SMA MEDICINE HAS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PEAK SALES POTENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buys US gene therapy group AveXis for $8.7bn; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S SAYS PLANS TO FILE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DRUG BAF312 FOR U.S. APPROVAL WITHIN WEEKS; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 334,649 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,907 were accumulated by Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Blackrock reported 7.11M shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 8,837 are held by Profund Ltd Liability Corporation. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Private Advisor Gru Lc holds 3,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 13,070 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Bell Bank reported 0.19% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 53,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation owns 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,244 shares. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 3,648 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc owns 65,569 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Thera by 468,600 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evelo Biosciences by 243,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeut (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 18.28 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.