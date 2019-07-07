Sectoral Asset Management Has Cut Insulet (PODD) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Dana (DAN) Share Value Declined, Spark Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.54 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 90,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 109,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 1.14 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – Dana Secures Contract to Supply Axles for Next-Generation Jaguar, Land Rover Programs; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Net $108M; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB PCELL.ST – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC., SECURING SUPPLY OF BIPOLAR PLATES OF HIGH QUALITY; 09/03/2018 – RPT-DANA INC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,860 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 96,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 198,970 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 3.86% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 14,573 shares. Parkside Fin Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 5,755 are held by American Natl Registered Invest Advisor. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). M&T Natl Bank owns 7,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intll Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,364 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Kopp Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 2.81% or 36,585 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.01% or 7,284 shares. Regions Fin owns 759 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 6,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $1.79 million for 998.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $937,720 activity.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Thera by 468,600 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 242,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 24,400 shares to 269,400 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 289,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,514 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Millennium Management Lc reported 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Ameritas Inc invested in 54,457 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 265,016 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 8,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 91,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 5.85 million shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 67,900 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Foster & Motley has 0.04% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 21.62% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DAN’s profit will be $129.50 million for 5.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.