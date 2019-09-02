Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Atricure (ATRC); Fisher Asset Management Lifted Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Adr (HSBC) by $22.98 Million as Valuation Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Adr (HSBC) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 574,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 16.67M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.58M, up from 16.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s $2 bln buyback fails to cheer investors as spending surges; 07/03/2018 – HSBC’S IRENE HO, CEO OF VENTURE, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC – COMMENCEMENT OF SHARE BUY-BACK; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 19/03/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS LAUNCHED A TENDER OFFER, AND MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. HAS LAUNCHED A CONSENT SOLICITATION, RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750%; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 108 EUROS FROM 100 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL CO SJSC 2350.SE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 13.5 RIYALS FROM 13 RIYALS; RATING HOLD; 29/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Top private equity banker quits HSBC for Nomura; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 111P FROM 90P; RATING HOLD

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 428,498 shares traded or 102.57% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer (XLP) by 344,401 shares to 8,890 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Erste Group Bk A G Adr (EBKDY) by 21,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Grp Plc Adr (RBGLY).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSB offers rebates, fee reductions for small Hong Kong firms – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 217 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 29,485 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Citigroup owns 12,180 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 620,572 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 3.73% or 171,969 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership has 40,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Gru holds 23,510 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 197 shares. Lpl Ltd has 7,532 shares. 23,213 were reported by Stifel Financial. 300 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 43,200 shares.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AtriCure to acquire SentreHEART – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AtriCure Gains Expanded Labeling for Atriclip, Braces LAA Arm – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure to acquire VC-backed SentreHEART – PE Hub” with publication date: August 14, 2019.