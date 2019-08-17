Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; Last Week Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Analysts

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 7,299 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 111,465 shares with $14.46M value, up from 104,166 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $106.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 11/05/2018 – Zyprexa (Eli Lilly) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/18-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $13000 highest and $124 lowest target. $127’s average target is 1.98% above currents $124.53 stock price. Assurant had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $119.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $124 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 25,742 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amp Investors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 6,687 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 90,455 shares. First Tru Lp holds 382,233 shares. Uss Investment Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Kwmg Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 1,967 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 2,266 shares. Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 25,835 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). British Columbia Investment Management Corporation reported 16,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 6,104 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 5,550 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. Another trade for 7.87 million shares valued at $772.36 million was sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc..

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 20.46% above currents $110.52 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. UBS initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $140 target. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. On Monday, July 15 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067. On Friday, March 1 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97 million.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 104,300 shares to 391,041 valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 1.64 million shares and now owns 3.39 million shares. Irhythm Technologies was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.49% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lilly Endowment owns 116.81M shares or 100% of their US portfolio. 2,041 were accumulated by Focused Wealth. Logan Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hanseatic Management Service reported 10,702 shares stake. First City Capital Management accumulated 19,577 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 464,570 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mariner Ltd reported 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Transamerica Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8 shares. Philadelphia Tru Commerce holds 0.12% or 10,176 shares. 1,687 are held by Shine Advisory Services. Cipher Lp reported 1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 0.79% or 88,807 shares.

