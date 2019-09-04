Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Amphenol (APH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 7,299 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 111,465 shares with $14.46 million value, up from 104,166 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 1.68 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 23.34% above currents $86.59 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, April 2. Wells Fargo maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. See Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) latest ratings:

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Amphenol Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Commerce State Bank invested in 0.03% or 30,089 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 198,947 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Addenda Cap Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 57,480 shares. State Street accumulated 12.12 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brant Point Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 92,980 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Bartlett Company Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Aviva Plc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 6,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com accumulated 32 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 42,526 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na invested in 0.04% or 6,568 shares.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 281,078 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 18.98% above currents $112.99 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $13300 target.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Collegium Pharmaceut stake by 222,600 shares to 934,334 valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beigene Limited stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 10,927 shares. Teladoc Health was reduced too.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L. 205,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.