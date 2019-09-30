Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Position by $728,900; Valuation Declined; Skylands Capital Has Boosted Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $1.11 Million; Market Value Declined

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 260,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 190,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 412,451 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 100.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 39,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 19,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 115,036 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) by 15,300 shares to 226,576 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,160 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. The insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gp Inc holds 0% or 33,086 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability reported 31,568 shares. Penn Company Incorporated has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Street Corp has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 366,255 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 25,186 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma reported 61,473 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 71,137 are owned by Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc. Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 25,077 shares. Intll Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 2.53M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.16M shares. 47,300 are held by Weber Alan W. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,087 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12,300 shares to 214,000 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).