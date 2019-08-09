Sectoral Asset Management Decreased Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Holding by $853,806; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Valuation Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $304,419

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 126,642 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 129,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 188,458 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 3,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 16,251 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 19,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $278.28. About 46,271 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 6,582 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 3,550 shares. Fca Tx reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.59% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eastern Bankshares owns 16,769 shares. 43,417 are held by Natixis. Brinker Capital has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 32,315 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7,703 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.1% or 124,985 shares. Marsico Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.34% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hl Ser Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,165 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% or 3,110 shares. Grisanti Lc has invested 1.5% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 99,853 shares to 711,099 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Outlook For Camping World Holdings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Series B Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.