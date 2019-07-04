Sectoral Asset Management Cut Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (ALNY) Holding; Chinanet Online Holdings (CNET) Sellers Increased By 1.08% Their Shorts

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (ALNY) stake by 21.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 104,300 shares as Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (ALNY)’s stock declined 19.34%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 391,041 shares with $36.54 million value, down from 495,341 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmacuetcl now has $7.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 340,465 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) had an increase of 1.08% in short interest. CNET’s SI was 662,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.08% from 655,000 shares previously. With 205,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s short sellers to cover CNET’s short positions. The SI to Chinanet Online Holdings Inc’s float is 6.28%. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 33,136 shares traded. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has declined 54.18% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNET News: 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 17/04/2018 – ChinaNet Online 4Q Rev $15.3M; 14/03/2018 – CNET: Tesla loses treasurer, VP of finance Susan Repo; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 17/04/2018 – CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS INC CNET.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 07/05/2018 – CNET: New York Post: Tesla’s Elon Musk reportedly dating musician Grimes; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Toyota invests $170M in Mississippi for 2020 Corolla, will add 400 jobs

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Evercore. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, April 15. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $135 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $119 target. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Leerink Swann. Piper Jaffray maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $142 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Ltd owns 7,275 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 177,786 shares. Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Ltd has invested 0.15% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Slate Path Lp has 480,000 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 141 shares. Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,686 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 82,874 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 92,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 629,370 shares in its portfolio. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 13,351 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 527,151 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 163,629 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has 4.4% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 391,041 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Ptc Therapeutics I (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 229,601 shares to 463,137 valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Savara Inc stake by 49,700 shares and now owns 896,200 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $22.81 million. The Company’s platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; liansuo.com; zhifuwang.cn; and wp28.com.