Sectoral Asset Management Boosted Stemline Therapeut (STML) Position by $6.69 Million; Cannell Capital Has Lifted Position in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) by $3.61 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 218,701 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 400,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 137,931 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 95,750 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 33,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,272 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals.

