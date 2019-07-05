Sectoral Asset Management Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Raised Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake By $1.67 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 11,250 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 436,140 shares with $28.35 million value, up from 424,890 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $87.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.67. About 2.77 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) stake by 52.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 9,200 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 26,640 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 17,440 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now has $450.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 9.24M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 22 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Citigroup. UBS upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Sunday, March 17 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 69,700 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Provise Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 6,258 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 8,461 were accumulated by Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 1.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). King Wealth accumulated 32,576 shares or 0.66% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 987,411 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 30,174 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cincinnati Insur invested in 343,500 shares. Community Retail Bank Na invested in 0.14% or 10,642 shares. Rampart Invest Management Lc owns 15,903 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation holds 1.05 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 7,267 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).