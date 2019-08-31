Sector Gamma As Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased by $609,804 Its Stake

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.81 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru holds 9,600 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 165,252 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Notis owns 0.48% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,886 shares. Osterweis Mgmt has 13,289 shares. Rech & Management Company stated it has 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 278,280 shares. 7,528 are owned by Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Company. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 104,799 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 5,584 shares. Carroll reported 17,733 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 38,430 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barclays Plc has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31,900 shares to 450,363 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,501 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

