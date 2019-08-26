Sector Gamma As Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased By $2.45 Million Its Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) stake by 53.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 175,000 shares as Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)’s stock declined 18.06%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 500,000 shares with $7.27M value, up from 325,000 last quarter. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 104,030 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Expect to Complete Strategic Review by End of 2Q; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA)

Sector Gamma As increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 353.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As acquired 117,100 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Sector Gamma As holds 150,200 shares with $35.50 million value, up from 33,100 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $41.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $224.72. About 347,768 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

Sector Gamma As decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 49,704 shares to 218,684 valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) stake by 16,000 shares and now owns 343,081 shares. Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has invested 0.32% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Forbes J M And Company Llp reported 3,009 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com holds 2,010 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,375 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 922,914 shares. Sprott Inc invested in 0.77% or 15,000 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 10,300 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 790,613 shares. Leavell Inv Inc reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 11,264 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Omers Administration accumulated 8,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.55% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. Another trade for 118,342 shares valued at $27.21M was made by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 20.52% above currents $224.72 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $250 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $257 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 21.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 125,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anaptysbio Inc stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Momenta (MNTA) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Momenta Continues Its Transition – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals Launches Phase 2/3 Trial of M281 for the Treatment of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia and is Granted FDA Fast Track Designation – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.