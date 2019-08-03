Sector Gamma As Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Increased by $27.64 Million as Valuation Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Raised Its Holding

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 353.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 117,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 150,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 948,705 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31,900 shares to 450,363 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,013 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.