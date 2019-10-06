Sector Gamma As Raised Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position; DKG CAPITAL (DKGH) Shorts Decreased By 71.43%

DKG CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:DKGH) had a decrease of 71.43% in short interest. DKGH’s SI was 200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 71.43% from 700 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 0 days are for DKG CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:DKGH)’s short sellers to cover DKGH’s short positions. It closed at $0.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sector Gamma As increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 50.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As acquired 109,978 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Sector Gamma As holds 328,662 shares with $6.79M value, up from 218,684 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 820,629 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 6 Best Marijuana Stocks in September – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Risky Is Aurora Cannabis’ Big Bet on Cannabis 2.0? – Motley Fool” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Aphria Stock Should Thrive Regardless of Vaping Regulations – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Cannabis Sales to More Than Quintuple by 2025, New Report Finds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Sector Gamma As decreased Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 286,108 shares to 504,592 valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 30,176 shares and now owns 277,844 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 423,823 were reported by Principal Group Inc. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Manufacturers Life Company The reported 197,264 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 129,878 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 182,671 shares. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 25,800 shares. 74,773 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Piedmont Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,230 shares. 21,937 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 1.24M shares. 11,858 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.12 million activity. $1.68M worth of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) was bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC.

DKG Capital, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $840,005. Previously, the firm was engaged in developing a poker games. It has a 2.27 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Reraise Gaming Corporation and changed its name to DKG Capital, Inc. in September 2016.

Another recent and important DKG Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKGH) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October – PR Newswire” on November 06, 2018.