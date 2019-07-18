Sector Gamma As Raised Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS); Wasatch Advisors Increased Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Holding by $1.31 Million

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.52 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 26,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.96 million, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 119,282 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 8.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 5,950 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 30,755 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,014 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Mesirow Fincl Investment Management holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 150,601 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 8,878 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 12,773 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 6,150 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 8,797 shares. 258,790 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 10,675 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 106,200 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 67,040 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp by 86,300 shares to 271,064 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 145,707 shares to 233,714 shares, valued at $18.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 75,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,293 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).